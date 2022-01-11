Tuesday, January 11th | 9 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

France Says Still Far From Reviving 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal

Indiana State Senator Apologizes for Advocating Neutral Teaching on Nazism

Israel’s Government Is in Jerusalem, Not Tel Aviv, New York Times Correction Concedes

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Urge Senate Leaders to Advance Bipartisan Iron Dome Funding Bill

Italian Catholic, Jewish Leaders Condemn Use of Nazi Flag at Church Funeral

‘Das ist Antisemitismus’: City of Berlin Launches Awareness Campaign to Counter Bias, Hatred Against Jews

Eating Disorders, Depression Increased Among Israeli Teens During Covid-19 Pandemic, Study Finds

China Meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey Foreign Ministers in Quick Order

Israeli Military Cancels Reservist Drills as Omicron Infections Reach Record Levels

Israeli Soldier, 19, Moderately Wounded in Suspected Car-Ramming Attack

January 11, 2022 9:32 am
0

West Bank, Gaza Struggling With Omicron Surge

avatar by i24 News

Palestinians wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, Aug. 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

i24 News – Gaza’s Health Ministry warned this week that the highly-contagious omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly through the Palestinian enclave.

It could not say, however, how many confirmed cases there were.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah of the West Bank said there were 291 new omicron cases in Gaza and the West Bank combined this week, up from 49 last week, Haaretz reported.

Most cases were in the West Bank, however.

Related coverage

January 9, 2022 6:40 pm
0

Palestinian Authority Signals Warmer Ties With Syria’s Assad

i24 News – A group of envoys representing the Palestinian Authority delivered a letter for Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on...

Dr. Majdi Dahir, the health ministry official in charge of public health in Gaza, said several cases were recently diagnosed in the Strip, and they were not among travelers.

“Our fear is that we’re facing a rapid spread of the disease that will also be very violent and increase the number of patients needing urgent medical care,” he said, Haaretz reported.

“We don’t have the ability to deal with this.”

Dahir on Sunday called on the international community to pressure Israel into letting more medical equipment reach Gaza, including ventilators and oxygen.

As of Monday, 98 Covid cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours in Gaza, raising the number of active cases to 1,237, with 44 severely ill.

Since the pandemic began, 1,725 people died of Covid in the Strip, according to Haaretz.

In the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority — the governing body of much of the area — has not imposed any Covid restrictions, prompting Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Monday to urge the government to encourage vaccination and prevent large gatherings.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.