Israel Donates $500,000 to Afghan Refugees as Part of UN-Led Effort

JNS.org – Israel donated $500,000 to the United Nations to pay for food, medical treatment and other aid for Afghan refugees in Tajikistan, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Alon Ushpiz, director-general of the ministry, said Israel is proud to be part of the international effort to help Afghan refugees after the Taliban takeover of the country, reported the AP.

On Tuesday, the United Nations announced an appeal for $5 billion in aid, including $4.4 billion to go to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and other partner organizations.

Another $623 million is for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to help more than 6 million Afghan refugees who fled the country, which represents about 15 percent of the total population.