Hamas: ‘IDF-Trained Dolphin’ Equipped With ‘Device’ is Fishing for Information

JNS.org – A representative from Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, made an extraordinary claim in a video this week, stating that the terrorist organization discovered a dolphin trained by the Israel Defense Forces to track Hamas naval forces, according to a report by I24News on Wednesday.

Citing the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds Arabic newspaper, the report noted that the spokesperson said the dolphin was also equipped with “a device,” which was subsequently displayed later in the video.

It also stated that “dolphins have historically been used by the Russian and US militaries to locate underwater mines.”

In 2015, Hamas claimed it uncovered a “spy dolphin” allegedly carrying “surveillance equipment” placed on it by the Israeli military, BBC reported at the time.

