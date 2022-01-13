Thursday, January 13th | 11 Shevat 5782

January 13, 2022 9:11 am
Hamas: ‘IDF-Trained Dolphin’ Equipped With ‘Device’ is Fishing for Information

avatar by JNS.org

Dolphins. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A representative from Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, made an extraordinary claim in a video this week, stating that the terrorist organization discovered a dolphin trained by the Israel Defense Forces to track Hamas naval forces, according to a report by I24News on Wednesday.

Citing the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds Arabic newspaper, the report noted that the spokesperson said the dolphin was also equipped with “a device,” which was subsequently displayed later in the video.

It also stated that “dolphins have historically been used by the Russian and US militaries to locate underwater mines.”

In 2015, Hamas claimed it uncovered a “spy dolphin” allegedly carrying “surveillance equipment” placed on it by the Israeli military, BBC reported at the time.

Hamas said at the time that its commandos noticed the dolphin making “suspicious movements” near their training zone before capturing the animal.

In 2013, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar television channel claimed that a bird employed by Israel to spy on targets in Lebanon had been captured on its territory.

Germany’s public broadcaster Deutsche Welle stated that in 2010, unnamed Egyptian officials claimed Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad “trained sharks to attack tourists.”

