Thursday, January 13th | 11 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Yad Vashem Partners With Genealogy Database to Boost Access to Holocaust Records

Amazon Denounced for Selling, Streaming Original Nazi-Propaganda Films

Syrian Surface-to-Surface Missile Site Exposed, ‘Threatens Most of Israel’

Iran’s Foreign Minister and Chief of Hamas Meet in Qatar

Two Israeli Military Officers Killed in Friendly Fire Incident

France Demands Tehran’s Immediate Release of French-Iranian Academic Adelkhah

Stanford to Investigate Claims It Put Quotas on Jewish Students in 1950s

Israeli Scientists Detect a New Type of Supernova

Citing Antisemitic Incitement, French Interior Minister Orders Closure of Islamist Mosque in Cannes

Neo-Nazi Sentenced to Prison for Campaign to Intimidate Journalists and Activists Against Antisemitism

January 13, 2022 9:03 am
0

Yad Vashem Partners With Genealogy Database to Boost Access to Holocaust Records

avatar by JNS.org

The ‘Hall of Names’ commemorating victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. Photo: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – New York City’s Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust and its genealogy affiliate JewishGen has announced a new partnership with Yad Vashem that will enable the public to gain more access to genealogical records.

“By making available these precious records via JewishGen, the broader Jewish community can more easily research names of family and friends who were murdered during the Holocaust,” said Museum of Jewish Heritage President and CEO Jack Kliger. “The agreement facilitates access to the resources of our museum and Yad Vashem, two of the most prestigious Holocaust memorial institutions in the world.”

The partnership will allow researchers to access Yad Vashem’s Pages of Testimony when doing a genealogical search on the JewishGen website, which is the largest online resource for Jewish genealogy and includes nearly 3.8 million Holocaust records.

JewishGen Executive Director Avraham Groll said that “this common access to data from both institutions will directly benefit researchers by increasing the likelihood that they will find useful information.”

Related coverage

January 12, 2022 4:57 pm
0

France Demands Tehran’s Immediate Release of French-Iranian Academic Adelkhah

Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Tehran has sentenced to five years in prison but was recently living under house arrest,...

In the 1950s, Yad Vashem began collecting the Pages of Testimony, in which the public can memorialize family members and friends killed in the Holocaust. They contain names, biographical details and photos of those killed in the Holocaust. To date, Yad Vashem has gathered some 2.7 million such pages.

Alexander Avram, director of Yad Vashem’s Hall of Names, said: More than 1 million Holocaust victims have yet to be memorialized at Yad Vashem. It is our expectation that by widening the exposure of our endeavor through JewishGen, the genealogical community will be able to play an important role in helping us add a large number of Pages of Testimony in the years to come.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.