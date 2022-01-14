Annual Physics Olympiad in Jerusalem Cultivates ‘Next Generation of Scientists’

JNS.org – Some 200 seniors from religious high schools across Israel recently participated in the Jerusalem College of Technology’s (JCT) ninth annual Physics Olympiad, which advances a vision shared by the college and the Israeli government to better integrate religious youths in the Israeli science and technology fields, as well as cultivate the next generation of innovators in those sectors.

The annual Olympiad, held in cooperation with the Religious Education Administration of the Israeli Education Ministry and Jerusalem’s Science Museum, brings together students from a broad range of yeshivah high schools and ulpans who are studying for five units of Israel’s psychometric exam in physics.

The Olympiad’s exams are conducted at a university level, while the students also take tours of JCT laboratories and participate in science experiments.

Additionally, JCT Beit Midrash (for men) head Rabbi Amnon Chedri and Midrasha (for women) head Rabbi Yonatan Oren presented lectures on the intersection of science and Judaism.

Related coverage In First, Israeli Player Joins Moroccan Basketball Team i24 News – Israeli basketball player Mohamed Abu Arisha signed a contract to play for a Moroccan team, it was...