January 14, 2022 8:48 am
Bennett Speaks With Putin About Iran, Regional Security

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin talk during a meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence. Yevgeny Biyatov/POOL/TASS

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday about Iran’s nuclear program, ongoing discussions about rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal that are taking place in Vienna and other security issues pertaining to the Middle East.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders agreed to continue close cooperation regarding regional security and discussed related global issues as well.

As talks between Iran and world powers continue, Bennett raised the importance of maintaining a strong stance against Iran’s increasing push towards nuclear weapons.

Appearing for the first time in the position of prime minister before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday, Bennett described Iran as an “octopus that constantly threatens Israel.” He said that Israel is shifting to “consistent offense and not just consistent defense.”

In other news, Putin invited Bennett and his wife, Gilat Bennett, to visit Russia.

