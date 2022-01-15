One Hostage in Synagogue Standoff Released Uninjured: Police

One hostage has been released unharmed from the ongoing hostage situation at a Texas synagogue, local police announced Saturday evening.

“Shortly after 5:00 p.m., a male hostage was released uninjured,” the Colleyville Police Department said in a statement. “This man will be reunited with his family as soon as possible and he does not require medical attention.”

Earlier, police said they had evacuated residents from the area around the Congregation Beth Israel as they deployed SWAT teams after responding to an emergency call at 10:41 a.m.

A US official briefed on the matter told ABC News the hostage-taker claimed to be the brother of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year US prison sentence on her 2010 conviction for shooting at soldiers and FBI agents, and demanding she be freed.

Authorities had not yet confirmed his identity, the official said.

Three other hostages are still believed to be held inside the synagogue, including the congregation’s rabbi.