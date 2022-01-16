Sunday, January 16th | 14 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Footage Emerges of Moment Three Hostages Escaped Texas Synagogue

Rabbi Held Hostage in Texas Synagogue: ‘I Am Grateful to Be Alive’

Putin to Host Iranian President Next Week for Talks — State TV

Israel’s Netanyahu Discusses Plea Bargain in Graft Trial, Source Says

FBI Storms Texas Synagogue to Release Hostages, Gunman Dead

Supersmart Raises New Investment for Autonomous Fast Checkout System

Report: Israel to Supply Natural Gas to Lebanon

Iranian AMIA Fugitive Is Feted by Latin America’s Far-Left

Is It Always Sunny for Hamas in Philadelphia?

The Ayatollahs’ War on Women

January 16, 2022 5:14 pm
0

Footage Emerges of Moment Three Hostages Escaped Texas Synagogue

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A hostage escapes a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 15, 2022. Photo: ABC WFAA / YouTube

Footage emerged on Sunday of the moment when three hostages escaped a gunman at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue the previous evening, right before an FBI rescue squad stormed the building.

The standoff between law enforcement and the hostage-taker, identified by federal authorities as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, ended after more than 10 hours, with all the hostages released and the perpetrator dead.

Local ABC affiliate WFAA photographer Josh Stephen caught footage of the three hostages running out of the synagogue through a side door. A man with a gun whose identity is unclear is seen emerging from the same exit, before quickly reentering the building.

Seconds after, FBI agents in military-style gear stormed the building. The agents were later identified as an “elite hostage rescue force” flown in by the Bureau.

A fourth hostage was released earlier in the day, around 5 p.m. local time.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.