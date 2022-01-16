Footage Emerges of Moment Three Hostages Escaped Texas Synagogue

Footage emerged on Sunday of the moment when three hostages escaped a gunman at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue the previous evening, right before an FBI rescue squad stormed the building.

The standoff between law enforcement and the hostage-taker, identified by federal authorities as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, ended after more than 10 hours, with all the hostages released and the perpetrator dead.

Local ABC affiliate WFAA photographer Josh Stephen caught footage of the three hostages running out of the synagogue through a side door. A man with a gun whose identity is unclear is seen emerging from the same exit, before quickly reentering the building.

Seconds after, FBI agents in military-style gear stormed the building. The agents were later identified as an “elite hostage rescue force” flown in by the Bureau.

A fourth hostage was released earlier in the day, around 5 p.m. local time.