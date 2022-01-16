Rabbi Held Hostage in Texas Synagogue: ‘I Am Grateful to Be Alive’

The rabbi of the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas who was held hostage by a gunman on Saturday expressed profuse appreciation after being freed along with three other hostages, saying, “I am grateful to be alive.”

The gunman, identified by federal authorities as British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, was killed after a more than 10-hour standoff. Akram claimed to be acting to obtain the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist serving an 86-year sentence in Texas on charges of attempting to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

Law enforcement officials said the congregation’s rabbi, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, was made to call a New York City rabbi at Akram’s request, in order to demand Siddiqui’s release.

“I am thankful and filled with appreciation for all of the vigils and prayers and love and support,” Cytron-Walker wrote in a Facebook message early Sunday, “all of the law enforcement and first responders who cared for us, all of the security training that helped save us.”

“I am grateful for my family. I am grateful for the CBI Community, the Jewish Community, the Human Community,” he continued.

“I am grateful that we made it out,” he concluded. “I am grateful to be alive.”