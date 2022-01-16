Sunday, January 16th | 14 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Putin to Host Iranian President Next Week for Talks — State TV

Israel’s Netanyahu Discusses Plea Bargain in Graft Trial, Source Says

FBI Storms Texas Synagogue to Release Hostages, Gunman Dead

Supersmart Raises New Investment for Autonomous Fast Checkout System

Report: Israel to Supply Natural Gas to Lebanon

Iranian AMIA Fugitive Is Feted by Latin America’s Far-Left

Is It Always Sunny for Hamas in Philadelphia?

The Ayatollahs’ War on Women

Negev Riots: Challenge and Opportunity

Grounding Our Roots in the Land of Israel

January 16, 2022 9:55 am
0

Report: Israel to Supply Natural Gas to Lebanon

avatar by i24 News

An Israeli offshore natural gas rig. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Israel will supply natural gas to Lebanon in a US-brokered deal intended to minimize Iran’s hold over the impoverished and crisis-stricken country, Hebrew-language Channel 12 News reported.

Lebanon, which officially regards Israel as an enemy state, reached an agreement last year on bringing Jordanian electricity and Egyptian gas into the country via war-torn Syria, while the Shi’ite terrorist group Hezbollah is delivering fuel from its Iranian paymasters.

However, the country is still grappling with round-the-clock power cuts that last at least 20 hours a day due to a financial crisis that has hampered key imports, including fuel for power stations.

According to Channel 12 News, the Israel-Lebanon agreement was brokered by Amos Hochstein, Special US Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, and signed in the past few days.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.