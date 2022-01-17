Monday, January 17th | 15 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Inflation Hits 10-Year High in Israel as CPI, Housing Prices Edge Up

PresenTense and the Galilee Society Launch Life Science and Climatech Accelerator for Arab Researchers

Israeli Police in Standoff With Palestinians Over Jerusalem Eviction

SpaceX Launches Into Orbit Eight Satellites Built by Israeli High School Students

Three Killed in UAE Fuel Truck Blast, Yemen Houthis Claim Attack

Torah Hid From Nazis Returns to Synagogue in Germany That Survived Kristallnacht

Israel Approves $35M Plan to Upgrade Western Wall Infrastructure

Israeli, American Air Forces Complete Joint Drill to Improve Cooperation, Readiness

British Man Named as Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker as Investigation Spreads to London, Tel Aviv

Footage Emerges of Moment Three Hostages Escaped Texas Synagogue

January 17, 2022 9:14 am
0

Inflation Hits 10-Year High in Israel as CPI, Housing Prices Edge Up

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli shekel banknotes and coins. Photo: Pixabay.

JNS.org – Inflation in Israel hit its highest rate in 10 years in 2021, and at 2.8 percent is edging closer to the 3 percent projection set by the Bank of Israel.

The Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday that the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.3 percent in December 2021, exceeding analysts’ projections of 0.1-0.2 percent.

Overall, the CPI rose by 2.8 percent across 2021—within the central bank’s target range for inflation of between 1 percent and 3 percent. The CBS said that significant price hikes were noted in December in apparel (1.1 percent), housing costs (0.8 percent), furniture and household equipment (0.7 percent), and foods (0.5 percent).

The price of fresh produce dropped by 2.7 percent, as did personal expenditure for culture and entertainment (0.8 percent).

Related coverage

January 17, 2022 9:13 am
0

PresenTense and the Galilee Society Launch Life Science and Climatech Accelerator for Arab Researchers

CTech - PresenTense, an Israeli organization promoting underrepresented entrepreneurs, and the Galilee Society, the Arab National Society for Health, Research...

The CBS further noted a 1.4 percent rise in the Housing Price Index during October and November.

Overall, housing prices rose by 10.6 percent over the past 12 months, and by 18 percent since January 2019.

Preliminary data released by the Bank of Israel further said that Israelis took a record 116 billion shekels ($37 billion) in mortgages in 2021.

The figure is 50 percent higher than in 2020, financial daily Globes reported.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.