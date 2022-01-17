Inflation Hits 10-Year High in Israel as CPI, Housing Prices Edge Up

JNS.org – Inflation in Israel hit its highest rate in 10 years in 2021, and at 2.8 percent is edging closer to the 3 percent projection set by the Bank of Israel.

The Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday that the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.3 percent in December 2021, exceeding analysts’ projections of 0.1-0.2 percent.

Overall, the CPI rose by 2.8 percent across 2021—within the central bank’s target range for inflation of between 1 percent and 3 percent. The CBS said that significant price hikes were noted in December in apparel (1.1 percent), housing costs (0.8 percent), furniture and household equipment (0.7 percent), and foods (0.5 percent).