Tuesday, January 18th | 16 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Colleyville Synagogue Gunman Raised No Red Flags When Entering US, Says White House

Texas Synagogue Attack Was Motivated By Antisemitism — But Not for The New York Times & BBC

Jewish Writer Talks ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot and Bar Mitzvahs

Israel Offers UAE Security, Intelligence Support After Deadly Houthi Attack

‘Guardian’ Feature Downplays Palestinian Initifada, Romanticizes Violence Against Israelis

In Texas: The Target Was Jewish, the Motive Antisemitism

Israel Again Waffles on Enforcing Rule of Law

Bennett: Lifting Iran Sanctions Would Lead to ‘Terror on Steroids’

Israel’s Hexa Partners With Microsoft to Leverage Snap’s Tech For 3D Retail Shopping

Blinken to Visit Ukraine After Dead-End Russia talks

January 18, 2022 10:29 am
0

Bennett: Lifting Iran Sanctions Would Lead to ‘Terror on Steroids’

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the weekly cabinet meeting in Kibbutz Mevo Hama in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday urged the international community not to financially support the Iranian regime during a remote address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Investing in Iran is not a safe investment whether there is a deal or not,” he warned after discussing Iran’s nuclear program and ongoing talks in Vienna.

Talks between Tehran and world powers resumed in late November after being suspended for about five months as Iran elected a new ultra-conservative government. The eighth round of high-level negotiations was due to resume on Tuesday.

Addressing World Economic Forum President Børge Brende, the prime minister said the only acceptable nuclear deal is one in which Iran renounces its nuclear weapons program.

Related coverage

January 18, 2022 10:24 am
0

Israel’s Hexa Partners With Microsoft to Leverage Snap’s Tech For 3D Retail Shopping

CTech - 3D visualization platform Hexa has announced that it is unveiling “a new shopping experience” using tools from Microsoft...

“Why would anyone legitimize Iran’s right to enrich uranium on a large scale?” he asked.

“I don’t see why it would make sense for the free world to sign a deal with them that would give them money, and at the same time allow them to continue [to enrich].”

Citing Islamic Republic activity in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, Bennett called Iran “an octopus of terror and instability.”

“They have a modus operandi, very clever, where they stay in Tehran, away from the terrorism they are carrying out, and they send other people, their messengers, to carry it out,” he said.

“I see the example of that with the Houthis [in Yemen]. Who is standing behind them? It is Iran. Who is financing them? It is Iran. Who is supplying them with weapons? Iran. Who tells them what to do? It’s Iran,” he said.

Bennett called on “the free world” to fight Iran-backed terrorism, adding that giving Tehran access to billions of dollars by lifting sanctions would lead to “terror on steroids.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.