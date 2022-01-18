Royal Swedish Navy to Receive Elbit’s Combat Management Systems in Three-Year Period

JNS.org – The Israeli defense company Elbit Systems announced in recent days that following a competitive tender process, its Swedish subsidiary, Elbit Systems Sweden AB, won a contract from the Swedish Defense Material Administration to supply the Albatross Combat Management Systems (CMS) for the Royal Swedish Navy.

The contract “will be performed over a period of 34 months,” the company said in a statement.

The systems will be installed onboard the Royal Swedish Navy’s Sparo Class Mine Countermeasures vessels.

The Albatross system “enables commanders and operators to receive a common operational picture,” which combines underwater sensors and sea-surface monitoring, according to Elbit. The system creates a real-time picture of data, live video and imagery, thereby enhancing effective decision-making by the vessel commanders.

Related coverage Report: Indonesian Officials Visit Israel to Discuss COVID, Despite No Formal Relations JNS.org - A delegation from Indonesia visited Israel recently to discuss ways to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, despite...

Tobias Wennberg, general manager of Elbit Systems Sweden, said: “We appreciate the trust placed by the Swedish Defense Material Administration and the Swedish Armed Forces in our solutions. Elbit Systems sees a growing demand for its naval portfolio, with this award joining recent contract awards from maritime customers across Europe and Asia Pacific.”