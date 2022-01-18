Tuesday, January 18th | 17 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Police Under Fire Over Reported Use of Pegasus to Hack Israelis

University of Arizona, Florida State University End MESA Ties Amid Israel Boycott Debate

United Nations Set to Vote on Israeli Resolution Against Online Holocaust Denial

US Imposes Sanctions on Hezbollah-Linked Businessmen in Lebanon

Israel’s National Library Obtains 90 Pages From One of Oldest Hebrew Texts Ever Printed

How Israel Should Handle the US-China Rivalry

Facebook Threatens to Ban Head of UN Watchdog for Post Critical of Taliban, BDS Movement

Israel, US ‘Successfully’ Test Arrow-3 System to Intercept Ballistic Missiles Outside Earth’s Atmosphere

Colleyville Synagogue Gunman Raised No Red Flags When Entering US, Says White House

Texas Synagogue Attack Was Motivated by Antisemitism — But Not for the New York Times and BBC

January 18, 2022 4:39 pm
0

United Nations Set to Vote on Israeli Resolution Against Online Holocaust Denial

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan addressing the October 29, 2021 special session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: Permanent Mission of Israel to the UN

The United Nations General Assembly is expected to vote this Thursday on an Israeli resolution that seeks to define and counteract Holocaust denial on social media.

The measure was submitted by Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan and will be brought to a vote on the 80-year anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, when senior Nazi leaders met to discuss the systematic annihilation of Jews in Europe, known as the “Final Solution.”

“If this historic resolution passes, it will, for the first time, provide practical tools for combating this dangerous phenomenon,” stated Erdan ahead of the vote. “This will be the first time that the UN General Assembly will explicitly require internet giants to take responsibility for the hatred and incitement spread on their platforms.”

“Anyone who denies or distorts the atrocities that took place in the Holocaust for Jews is complicit in spreading hatred and legitimizing attacks against Jews, as we have seen this past weekend in Texas,” he added, in reference to a gunman who entered a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, and took four people hostage on Jan. 15.

Related coverage

January 18, 2022 5:24 pm
0

University of Arizona, Florida State University End MESA Ties Amid Israel Boycott Debate

Florida State University and an academic center at the University of Arizona have declined to renew membership in the Middle...

The resolution draws on the widely-adopted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism to identify Holocaust denial, and calls on UN member states to combat the phenomenon, especially on online platforms.

It also places responsibility on social media giants, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, to remove hateful content from their platforms, while urging countries to develop and implement Holocaust education programs. UN bodies, in turn, are given guidance to formulate programs against Holocaust denial, and to promote Holocaust remembrance in collaboration with civil society.

“The frightening rise of antisemitic attacks and Holocaust denial obliges all the leaders of UN member states and of the UN itself to not only speak but also to act,” Erdan argued. “If no immediate action is taken, we might see other terrible attacks committed against Jews.”

In recent months, the Israeli ambassador engaged officials from other UN member states to rally support for the initiative.

If adopted, it will mark the second time that the General Assembly supports an Israeli resolution, following the passage in 2005 of a measure to designate Jan. 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Social media companies have come under increased pressure to address the proliferation of hateful content on their platforms. Late last month, European parliamentarians knocked Facebook for its “reactivity” to antisemitic content like Holocaust denial, saying only 11 percent of the posts they reported were eventually taken down.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.