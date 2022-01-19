Convicted Murderer of 5 People Has Tournament Named After Him at Birzeit University

Marwan Barghouti is an imprisoned Palestinian terrorist, who orchestrated three shooting attacks in which five people were murdered during the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s five-year terror campaign (2000-2005) — the second Intifada.

After his imprisonment, he was elected to the PA parliament.

Palestinian Media Watch has documented that the terrorist murderer frequently comes out in Palestinian polls as the most popular choice for president of the PA, should elections be held.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Birzeit University chose to honor him by naming a basketball championship after him. The tournament was organized by the Sports Education Club at Birzeit University, and reportedly, “the goal of this initiative” was “to honor fighter Barghouti ….” [Al-Ayyam, Dec. 24, 2021]

At the event, students played in shirts with the picture of Barghouti, and received medals, trophies, and plaques with the terrorist’s photo on them — inscribed with texts calling for “leader” Barghouti’s release. The terrorist’s wife, Fadwa Barghouti, was present to congratulate the winners and hand out trophies.

Birzeit University lists among its “external relations” the EU’s Erasmus student exchange program, which Birzeit has participated in since 2015. The university also states that it collaborates with many European countries. Would they and the EU welcome and endorse the participation of European students in a championship honoring a terrorist murderer?

The following are pictures from the Birzeit University championship named after Barghouti, all posted by the university’s Sports Education Club Director, Fahad Kan’an:

The image on the blue team’s shirts shows a poster of former PA Chairman Yasser Arafat, which has been altered to have him hold a poster featuring Barghouti’s picture.

Text on poster: “Freedom to commander fighter Marwan Barghouti and to all the Palestinian prisoners. You carried my picture in your hands … I preserved your message.”

Text on plaque: “Thanks and appreciation

From: The popular campaign to release leader Marwan Barghouti and all the prisoners

To female student: Yasmin Atrash

As a sign of appreciation for your efforts for the success of the Leader Marwan Barghouti Basketball Championship for female students of the university

[December] 2021”

Trophies, medals, and shirts featured terrorist Barghouti’s picture on them: