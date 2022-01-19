Wednesday, January 19th | 17 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Nothing Compares to This’: Survivors Denounce Online ‘Trivialization’ of Holocaust Found in Study

Media Darling HRW Ignores Palestinian Repression, Calls for Ending Aid to Israel

Convicted Murderer of 5 People Has Tournament Named After Him at Birzeit University

False Sheikh Jarrah Controversy: Media, Diplomats Slam Israel for Implementing Court Ruling in Order to Build Special Needs School

Kazakhstan, Like Ukraine, Spotlights the Waning Effect of the Rule of Law

Jailed French Tourist to Appear in Iran Court on Spying Charges, Says Lawyer

IDF Must Not Hesitate to Probe Friendly-Fire Tragedy

Airlines Disrupted Worldwide by US 5G ‘Nightmare’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Wins 2022 Genesis Prize

Tunnel Complex at Natanz Nuclear Facility in Iran ‘Deeper Than Expected’

January 19, 2022 9:29 am
0

Orca Acquiring Israeli Web Application Security Startup RapidSec

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo.

CTech – Cybersecurity unicorn Orca Security has announced that it is acquiring fellow Israeli startup RapidSec, which focuses on protecting web applications from client-side attacks. The valuation of the deal wasn’t announced, but Calcalist estimates that it is around $5 million, and will include both cash and stock components.

RapidSec was founded in 2020 by Shai Alon (CEO), former co-founder of Chat Leap — a “No code” platform for building marketing chatbots, as well as team leader at Totango; Ori Koral (VP of R&D) who served in Unit 8200 in cyber R&D roles and was the second employee at ClarityRay, acquired by Yahoo and was a director of engineering at Yahoo; and Ido Yablonka (active chairman), serial entrepreneur and former Yahoo-Verizon Israel CEO.

RapidSec has 50 paying customers including Dun & Bradstreet, and Konica Minolta. The company has seven employees who are all expected to join the acquiring company and form a nucleus for a new development group opening in Orca. RapidSec has raised half a million dollars from Spinach Angels — the first investor in the company, as well as from F2 Venture Capital’s pre-seed fund, the angels Ofer Ben-Nun and Ohad Bobrov (founders of Talon Security), Ron Rimon (chairman and founder of WhiteSource), Elad Shulman (founder of Segasec) and Amir Konigsberg (serial entrepreneur, CEO of Pragma).

“Orca’s vision has been and remains — a cloud security solution that works for the customer, enabling organizations to grow in the cloud safely. The acquisition will allow us to further expand our platform,” said Avi Shua, CEO and co-founder of Orca, which raised $340 million at a $1.8 billion valuation last October.

Shai Alon, CEO and co-founder of RapidSec, noted that “as its name implies, RapidSec’s vision since its inception has been to offer self-service protection for web applications at speed and quality that did not exist in the market. We’ve been able to protect thousands of web applications throughout the company’s life.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.