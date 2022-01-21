Friday, January 21st | 19 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ex-South African Justice Must Apologize for Pro-Israel Comments, Panel Rules

‘Because He Was a Jew’: Kidnapping and Murder of Ilan Halimi in Paris Commemorated Amid French Election Battle

Despite Mass Slaughter of Muslims, Iran Arming Military Regime in Myanmar: Report

IDF Commander: War Drill Has ‘Significantly Improved Readiness’ for Combat Against Hezbollah

With UAE Onboard, UN Security Council Discussion Sees Slight Shift in Tone on Israel

Bennett Calls UAE Crown Prince After Abu Dhabi Attack, Offers Israel’s Support

Israel’s Attorney General Orders Probe Into Police Spyware Allegations

UK Man Found Guilty of Inciting Terrorism After ‘Jihad by Sword’ Mosque Speech

‘Decisive’ Moment Nears as West Sees Only Weeks to Salvage Iran Nuclear Deal

New York Senate Weighs Bill to Keep Public Funds Away From Israel Boycott Efforts

January 21, 2022 9:18 am
0

Bennett Calls UAE Crown Prince After Abu Dhabi Attack, Offers Israel’s Support

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the weekly cabinet meeting in Kibbutz Mevo Hama in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Eliasjn

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday to discuss the deadly Jan. 17 drone attack by Houthis in Yemen on Abu Dhabi, which killed three people, and caused fires and blasts.

Bennett expressed his condolences over the terror attack and stated that Israel was prepared to assist the UAE during this complex time. The leaders agreed to stay in continuous touch as needed, according to a statement from Bennett’s office.

On Tuesday, Bennett tweeted: “I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthis and send condolences to the families of the innocent victims. Israel stands with the UAE. I stand with Mohammed bin Zayed. The world should stand against terror.”

On Wednesday, UAE Ambassador to Washington Yousef Al-Otaiba said the Houthi attacks included not only drones but also cruise missiles, according to a report by Arab News.

Related coverage

January 20, 2022 9:20 am
0

Hamas, Fatah Delegations in Algeria to Discuss ‘Palestinian National Unity’

JNS.org - A senior Hamas delegation arrived in Algeria as part of the country’s attempts to foster Palestinian unity, Turkish...

Al-Otaiba, speaking during a conference call organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, said the UAE intercepted some of the missiles.

The attack caused a blast near storage facilities owned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) and a separate fire at an extension site under construction near Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.