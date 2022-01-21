Friday, January 21st | 19 Shevat 5782

January 21, 2022 1:31 pm
NASA Veteran Gets Sweet Sendoff From Delta Flight Crew for Making Aliyah to Israel

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Gerald Wittenstein. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

Gerald Wittenstein, the CEO of NASA’s International Space Systems who worked alongside American astronaut Neil Armstrong and developed half of Apollo 11’s trajectories, made aliyah to Israel this week with his wife and received an emotional goodbye from Delta Airlines.

The Wittensteins have been regular customers of Delta Airlines for over 20 years. During their final flight with the carrier, a Delta crew member went on the loudspeaker and congratulated the Wittensteins on their big move from Huntsville, Alabama.

The crew member then held back tears as she recited to the entire flight a message from the couple’s grandchildren, who wished them “a happy and joyous life in your next chapter in Israel.”

After the Delta crew member read the moving words, the flight’s passengers gave the Wittensteins a round of applause.

Watch the entire event unfold in the video below.

