Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention centre in Yemen’s Saada

January 22, 2022 10:58 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man walks on the collapsed roof of a detention center hit by air strikes, in Saada, Yemen. Jaunary 21, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Naif Rahma

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen denied targeting a detention center in Yemen’s Saada province, saying the facility hit was not a site restricted from strikes, the Saudi official news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

A Reuters witness said several people, including African migrants, died in the Friday attack that reportedly killed at least 60 people.

“The coalition will inform the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen (OCHA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the facts and details,” the state news agency said, citing a coalition spokesman.

He said the target in Saada was not on no-targeting lists agreed upon with the OCHA, was not reported by the ICRC and did not meet the standards stipulated by the Third Geneva Convention for Prisoners of War.

