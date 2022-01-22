Saturday, January 22nd | 20 Shevat 5782

January 22, 2022 10:46 am
UK’s Prince William to visit UAE

Britain’s Prince William leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital after his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a son, in London, April 23, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo.

i24 News – The United Kingdom’s Prince William will visit the United Arab Emirates next month, his office Kensington Palace announced Friday, in the latest step to bolster relations with the Gulf state.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, will travel to the UAE on February 10 during the UK National Day of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The bond between the UK and the UAE is deep and strong and Prince William’s visit will highlight and build upon these links,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“He has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, leaders from government, and committed conservationists.”

January 22, 2022 2:08 pm
Britain is looking to the UAE for trade deals as part of its post-Brexit strategy to build ties around the world, according to Reuters.

In September 2021, the UAE pledged to invest $13.6 billion in British clean energy, infrastructure, technology, and life sciences to expand its “sovereign investment partnership” with the UK.

Opposition lawmakers and campaigners, however, criticize the relationship, claiming the UK government is prioritizing business over human rights concerns.

The trip announcement comes after a High Court in London ruled that Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, subjected his ex-wife to “intimidation,” orchestrated the abductions of their two children, and spied on Haya as well as her lawyers.

According to Kensington Palace, William – who visited Israel in 2018 – will use this trip to showcase his environmental award “The Earthshot Prize” and highlight the United for Wildlife campaign which seeks to counter the illegal trade of wild animals.

