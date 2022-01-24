2021 Antisemitism Report Finds More Than 10 Incidents Per Day Worldwide

The World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency published their annual Antisemitism Report for 2021 on Monday, finding that 10 antisemitic incidents occur per day around the world, though none have thus far been fatal.

2021 was “the most antisemitic year in the last decade,” the two groups concluded, with the majority of incidents involving property crimes such as vandalism and graffiti. Less than a third involved physical or verbal violence.

However, the report notes, the number of incidents is likely much higher due to the reluctance of victims to report them, as well as the failure of local authorities to properly deal with such incidents.

Episodes were often centered around specific events, particularly in the month of May, when attacks on Jews in Europe, the US and elsewhere skyrocketed during Israel’s 11-day conflict with Hamas. Muslim holidays such as Eid al-Fitr, “Nakba Day,” and “Al-Quds Day” were also a factor during May, along with violence in Israel and the West Bank.

The report also cites incidents related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the lifting of lockdown policies in European countries brought antisemitism back on to the streets. Opponents of coronavirus vaccines and restrictions employed antisemitic symbols and rhetoric in the demonstrations, including antisemitic conspiracy theories related to the pandemic.

Half of all antisemitic incidents occurred in Europe, with another 30% taking place in the United States. Spikes were also seen in Canada and Australia.

In the US, New York saw a massive increase of 100%, with 503 incidents, while Los Angeles saw a 59.2% increase.

“Antisemitism is not a new term, but a term that reinvents itself. Jewish communities around the world face the challenges of a rising and ever-changing antisemitism,” said Raheli Baratz-Rix, head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism and Enhancing Resilience at the World Zionist Organization.

However, she said, “The resilience of the Jews is measured by their determination and strength, standing together as a community in the face of these challenges.”

“It is the duty of every country to provide its citizens with security and to protect them in every event that takes place on its land, including the Jewish community,” she asserted.