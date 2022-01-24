Antisemitic Flyers Blaming Jews for COVID Policies Found in Florida, California in Latest Series of Incidents

In the latest in a series of similar incidents, antisemitic flyers related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been distributed in California and Florida.

In both cases, the flyers containing antisemitic materials were placed in plastic bags and weighted down with either rice or rocks, the modus operandi in previous such incidents over the past year.

Local San Francisco Fox affiliate KTVU reported Monday that dozens of such flyers were placed outside homes in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of the city.

The notices espoused conspiracy theories holding Jews responsible for national policies on the pandemic, and named 17 people specifically as supposedly responsible.

“It instills a certain amount of fear in the community when you have people walking through your neighborhood distributing this kind of garbage and promoting a very extreme ideology,” Anti-Defamation League regional director Seth Brysk commented.

Also this weekend, local Miami Beach news outlet 7News reported that flyers were distributed in parts of Miami Beach and Surfside, including outside religious institutions.

A local resident said that the flyers were titled “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish” and then went through various medical and government officials, who were all labeled “Jewish.”

The flyers also included a veiled threat, calling to “sacrifice people, including Jews.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said there is an increased police presence in the targeted neighborhoods, and asserted, “There is no place for hate in our community, and it will not be tolerated.”

One resident commented, “Now I have more fear in my heart, and I’m distrustful of more people.”

Those who sent the flyers, they said, are “accomplishing their mission.”

The flyers appear to be largely identical to those that have previously been distributed across the US by a hate group called the “Goyim Defense League.” In one “surge” of apparently coordinated incidents over a weekend in December, communities in eight different states were targeted.

Carla Hill — associate director of the Center on Extremism of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) — told The Algemeiner at the time that the founder of the “GDL,” Jon Minadeo Jr., used offers of $100 of merchandise to any supporters who engaged in propaganda distribution. Minadeo is also the founder of an online merchandise store called “Goyim Gear,” which deals in T-shirts glorifying Adolf Hitler, the Waffen SS and other individuals and groups lionized by white supremacists.

Hill explained that the group’s method was to tour the US staging high profile incidents, which are then filmed and shared with “GDL” supporters on the group’s video streaming channel and its channel on the Telegram app. The videos are accompanied by appeals for donations. The group has organized tours in California, Texas and other states involving small convoys of supporters bearing signs such as “The Jews Want a Race War,” “Vax the Jews” and similar epithets.

Despite the fact that the “GDL” is a “small network of individuals,” Hill said that the group’s voice is “much louder because it has thousands of supporters.”