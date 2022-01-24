Michigan City Council Passes Resolution Censuring Weekly Protests Outside Synagogue

JNS.org – The City Council in Ann Arbor, Mich., unanimously passed a resolution condemning antisemitism and the anti-Israel demonstrations that have been taking place outside a local synagogue every week for 18 years.

Members of Beth Israel Congregation addressed the City Council before the vote on Tuesday night and described the protests outside their synagogue as threatening, reported the local news website MLive.com.

Rabbi Nadav Caine criticized the “hateful propaganda” being promoted by the anti-Israel demonstrators. The congregation’s president, Deborah Ball, said: “History makes plain that we must be continuously vigilant in the fight against oppression of any groups.”

An anti-Israel protest group has demonstrated on Saturday mornings outside of Beth Israel Congregation since 2003. Protesters have held signs that say “Resist Jewish Power,” “Jewish Power Corrupts,” “No More Holocaust Movies,” “Boycott Israel,” “Stop US Aid to Israel” and “End the Palestinian Holocaust.”

The resolution passed on Tuesday “calls upon the persons who rally to express antisemitism … to renounce extremism, disband and cease their weekly show of aggressive bigotry; and declares its support for the Beth Israel Congregation, their guests and all members of the Jewish community in Ann Arbor, each of whom has the right to worship, gather and celebrate free from intimidation, harassment and fear of violence.”