‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Cheryl Hines Slams Husband RFK Jr’s ‘Reprehensible’ Invocation of Holocaust at COVID-19 Anti-Vax Rally

Actress and comedian Cheryl Hines on Monday denounced her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s comparison of mass vaccinations against COVID-19 with the Nazi Holocaust as “reprehensible and insensitive.”

Hines — who plays Larry David’s long-suffering wife in the hit HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — took to Twitter after coming under pressure from social media activists to criticize her husband’s comments.

At a rally in Washington, DC, on Sunday, Kennedy opined that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading COVID-19 expert in the US, was orchestrating a form of “fascism” worse than that of Nazi Germany.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy explained.

Hines, who married Kennedy in 2014, said that her husband’s reference to Anne Frank — the Dutch Jewish girl diarist who perished in the Belsen concentration camp — had been “reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

However, Hines’ tweet came nearly 30 minutes after Kennedy himself apologized. “I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors,” he posted on Twitter. “My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry.”

Hines’ condemnation also came after she was pressed by other Twitter users to make her position clear. “My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own,” she tweeted initially. “While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”

Sunday was not the first time that Kennedy has made outlandish comparisons between vaccination policies and the Nazi persecution of the Jews. In 2015, he was forced to apologize for falsely asserting that American children were being subjected to a vaccine “Holocaust.”

Kennedy’s latest invocation of Nazi atrocities drew angry responses from Jewish groups and others. “Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany — including children like Anne Frank — in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay,” the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted.

Separately, the US Holocaust Memorial Museum reminded Kennedy and his supporters that for survivors of the Nazis, “the Holocaust is not ‘history.’ These are not abstract tragedies to exploit to prove a point. They carry the painful memories of the brutal murder of a baby boy, the rape of a sister, the parents arrested and never seen again.”