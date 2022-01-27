Defending Anti-Jewish Hate and Calling for Violence at USC

The Daily Trojan of the University of Southern California gives an overview of recent events there:

USC will establish an Advisory Committee of Jewish Life and ensure Jewish representation in the University’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, President Carol Folt announced in a Jan. 13 email to the “USC Jewish community and supporters.” The announcement follows months of faculty open letters, accusations of antisemitism and “racial & ethnic harassment” toward a Palestinian student that highlights persistent conflict on college campuses across the country, including navigating free speech issues, protecting students with various identities and disputes surrounding Israel and Palestine. At USC, the most recent controversy stems from civil engineering major Yasmeen Mashayekh’s tweets last spring and summer that included statements such as “I want to kill every motherf***ing Zionist,” “I f***king love hamas” and “yel3an el yahood,” — which directly translates to “curse the Jews” — though Mashayekh later on Twitter said she referred to the “apartheid regime” and that yel3an means a “request for God to cast judgment,” rather than “curse.

The article goes on to quote Mashayekh’s defenders:

Mashayekh and online supporters circulated a letter addressed to Folt and Viterbi School of Engineering Dean Yannis Yortsos on Dec. 2, writing that “the language of the oppressed towards their oppressor is a form of personal resistance” against “colonial violence,” and urging the University to “stand in support of an oppressed student.”

So if you define yourself as “oppressed,” you can literally do whatever you want to your “oppressors” — whom you can define as well.

The article goes on:

Mashayekh wrote on Twitter that she and her family have received death threats as a result of online harassment, as well as an FBI visit. “Today my mom received a phone call from someone threatening to kill me, her and my entire family because of my tweets; the person claimed to know where I live. I do not feel safe on campus. This school has done nothing but cater to my oppressor,” wrote Mashayekh in a Dec. 14 Tweet. Mashayekh did not respond to multiple interview requests from the Daily Trojan.

If she received death threats, then she should have called the police. Did she? Perhaps she doesn’t want to talk to the Daily Trojan because she fears basic questions like that.

Emad Askar, who graduated from USC in 2021 and is a past member of Students for Justice in Palestine, said the University has not properly supported Palestinian students, nor allowed for their recognition on campus. To Askar, it is “preposterous” that a girl tweeting “I want to kill Zionists” is inappropriate. “You have every right as an oppressed group to violently rebel against your oppressor,” Askar said.

This SJP member just said that any Palestinian in America can violently attack any Jew that they perceive to be an oppressor — not just tweet antisemitism, but physically attack Jews whom they believe are Zionist.

Where are the condemnations of this statement? Where are the “woke” people who should be deploring a call for violence on campus?

They are curiously silent.