Thursday, January 27th | 25 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

More Than 15,000 Holocaust Survivors Passed Away in Israel Last Year

Schumer Proposes Doubling Non-Profit Security Grant Funding to $360 Million

Knesset Speaker at German Bundestag: We Must ‘Maintain Memory of the Holocaust’

Israel, NASA Set to Cooperate on Space Programs Centered Around Mars, Moon

Report: 54 Palestinian Terror Attacks Took Place in Israel in 2021, Up From Prior Year

Jerusalem’s Holy Sites Carpeted in Rare Snow

‘Education Is the Vaccine Against Antisemitism’: UK Minister Holds Summit With Jewish Groups

Time to Fight Back: A New Avenue of Recourse for Victims of Antisemitism

US Charges Texas Man Who Sold Gun to Colleyville Synagogue Terrorist

Five-Year $70 Million Tech and Innovation Program for Arab Sector Launched by Ministry of Science, Innovation Authority

January 27, 2022 9:42 am
0

Knesset Speaker at German Bundestag: We Must ‘Maintain Memory of the Holocaust’

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy holds a sign reading #WeRemember in front of the Reichstag, in Berlin, Germany, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

i24 News – Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy told his German counterparts on Thursday in Berlin that the memory of the Holocaust must be preserved.

“Maintaining the memory of the Holocaust is a heavy task … which stands upon every generation,” Levy said in Hebrew.

He was invited to speak at the Reichstag building, which houses Germany’s federal parliament, the Bundestag, for the ceremony commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The event is marked annually on the day that the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp was liberated from the Nazis in 1945.

Related coverage

January 27, 2022 9:57 am
0

More Than 15,000 Holocaust Survivors Passed Away in Israel Last Year

JNS.org - Over the past year, 15,324 Holocaust survivors died in Israel, according to data published on Wednesday by the...

Levy remarked on the powerful symbolism of the Reichstag, where “we learn how fragile democracy is and the importance of protecting it.”

He thanked the previous speaker, Holocaust survivor Inge Auerbacher, who told of her deportation to Theresienstadt at the age of seven.

Levy recalled his recent visit to Wannsee, where 80 years and seven days ago the Nazis planned the “Final Solution” — the extermination of Europe’s Jews.

“In 80 years and seven days, both [Germany and Israel] have been able to stand anew, to emerge from the historical trauma and build ourselves anew courageously and peacefully,” Levy said.

He thanked Germany for its commitment to Israel’s security, specifically mentioning former chancellor Angela Merkel, while telling current Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Israel looks forward to working with him.

Levy ended his address on an emotional note, through tears reading part of the Mourner’s Kaddish from the prayer book of a German Jewish boy used in his bar mitzvah celebration in 1938, just before Kristallnacht.

“Today we ask to remember and build together a future,” Levy said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.