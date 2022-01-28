‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Accused of ‘Bad Taste’ for Holocaust ‘Hoax’ Joke on Remembrance Day
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Fans of the “Sex & The City” reboot “And Just Like That…” reacted on social media to the awkward timing of a comment denying the Holocaust in the show’s latest episode that aired Thursday, which was also International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The ninth episode of the HBO Max show featured a scene in which the character Anthony Marentino, played by Mario Cantone, brought his date, Justin, to a Friday night dinner hosted by a Jewish couple, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and her husband, Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler).
When the dating couple arrived at the Goldenblatts’ home in New York City, Justin said, “Oh, is this a Jewish dinner? You know the Holocaust is a hoax, right?”
Cantone’s character then yelled at his date, telling him to leave. He later apologized to the Goldenblatts for bringing Justin to their home.
“Did no one flag that it might be bad taste to put a throwaway Holocaust denial joke in an episode released on Holocaust Memorial Day #andjustlikethat,” asked one Twitter user. Another wrote, “#andjustlikethat Know your f**king audience…. A joke about the holocaust on the official memorial day….are you f**king kidding me! #HolocaustRemembranceDay.”
A separate Twitter user said, “NOT the #AndJustLikeThat episode premiering on #HolocaustRemembranceDay with Anthony’s date saying ‘You know the holocaust is a hoax, right!’…who approved this?”
Others accused “And Just Like That…” of “totally bad taste,” hitting “a new rock bottom,” and being “being insensitive” and “tone deaf w/that Holocaust joke on today of all days.”