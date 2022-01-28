Friday, January 28th | 26 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Shema Yisrael’ Pendants Found in Archaeological Digs at Sobibor Death Camp

Israel Signs Deal With Novavax for COVID Vaccine, Health Ministry Says

Holocaust Survivor Decries ‘Abuse’ of Yellow Star at COVID Protests

The New York Times ‘Gets’ It Wrong Again

Israel Said to Prepare Diplomatic Campaign to Discredit UN Inquiry

Qatar’s Top Envoy Visits Iran as Tehran and Washington Consider Direct Nuclear Talks

Author of Acclaimed Holocaust Graphic Novel ‘Maus’ Denounces Tennessee School Board’s Ban as ‘Orwellian’

Actress Learns of Family Ties to Holocaust for the First Time in New Episode of Genealogy Series

Portraits of Seven Holocaust Survivors Go on Display at Buckingham Palace

Mexican History Teacher Dismissed for Assigning Nazi Salutes in Class, Dressing Up as Hitler

January 28, 2022 9:07 am
0

‘Shema Yisrael’ Pendants Found in Archaeological Digs at Sobibor Death Camp

avatar by JNS.org

An aging road sign on the perimeter of the Nazi death camp in Sobibor. Photo: Reuters/Kacper Pempel.

JNS.org – Three pendants inscribed with the “Shema Yisrael” prayer and depictions of Moses and the Ten Commandments have been discovered in archaeological excavations in the Sobibor extermination camp over the past decade, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed on Thursday.

The findings, made by Wojciech Mazurek from Poland, Yoram Haimi from the IAA and Ivar Schute from Holland, with the assistance of local residents, were made public on Thursday to coincide with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The metal pendants, each of which differs from the others, are from Lviv in Ukraine, Poland and the Czech Republic, according to researchers.

“The personal and human aspect of the discovery of these pendants is chilling,” said IAA Director Eli Eskozido. “They represent a thread running between generations of Jews — actually a thick thread, thousands of years old, of prayer and faith. This moving discovery reminds us once again of the importance of settlement in our land and our obligation to reveal the past, to know it and to learn from it.”

Related coverage

January 27, 2022 5:02 pm
0

Holocaust Survivor Decries ‘Abuse’ of Yellow Star at COVID Protests

Centenarian Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender urged the young generation on Thursday to always remember the Nazi genocide and denounced the...

One pendant was found in the archaeological excavations in the remains of the building where victims were undressed before being led to the gas chambers. A second was discovered in the area where victims were undressed in Camp II. The final piece was discovered next to a mass grave.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.