Omicron Wave Likely on Downward Slope, Israeli Health Officials Say

i24 News – Israel’s fifth pandemic wave, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, could be past its peak and on a downward trajectory, though the next few weeks would see high levels of coronavirus morbidity, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said.

“We expect at least two more difficult weeks in terms of hospitalizations. It is far from over and we could see new variants,” Horowitz told journalists on Friday.

Also on Friday, the Health Ministry reported a minor downtick in the number of Israelis hospitalized in serious condition in coronavirus wards, going from 946 in the morning hours to 941.

Of the gravely ill, 227 patients were on artificial lung ventilation.

Israel’s coronavirus death toll climbed to 8,599, adjusting for 11 deaths since Thursday.

On Wednesday, Health Ministry Director Nachman Ash announce that fourth Covid-19 vaccine shots will be available to all vulnerable people aged over 18.

Over 600,000 Israelis, out of a total population of 9.4 million, received a fourth dose of vaccine.