Suspect Arrested in Swastika Vandalism of DC’s Union Station

An arrest has been made following an incident of antisemitic vandalism at Union Station in Washington, DC, police announced on Saturday.

Spray painted swastikas were discovered on the façade of the station on Friday.

The Washington Post reported that the suspect is Geraldo Pando, 34. He has been charged with defacing public and private property and “displaying certain emblems.” The first is a felony and the second a misdemeanor. The felony charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Besides the Union Station vandalism, law enforcement said the suspect spray painted several buildings on 5th Street NW, L Street, and Massachusetts Avenue NW.

The Union Station incident is being investigated “as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias.”

Police said the suspect was caught by surveillance cameras and recognized by Capitol Police. He was arrested in a tent at Columbus Circle Park and claimed to have no memory of spray painting the swastikas.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington said of the incident, “This antisemitic and hateful symbol has no place in our society, and to find it in our city the week of International Holocaust Remembrance Day is particularly offensive.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser also condemned the graffiti, saying, “This antisemitic and hateful symbol has no place in our city, and we stand united with the members of our Jewish community against antisemitism in all its forms.”

US Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) called the vandalism “sickening,” tweeting on Friday, “antisemitism is real and we cannot tolerate it.”