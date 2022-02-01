Tuesday, February 1st | 30 Shevat 5782

February 1, 2022 9:28 am
Syrian Information Center Says ‘Israeli Missiles Struck Warehouses’ Near Damascus

avatar by JNS.org

A Syrian flag flutters in Damascus, Syria on April 20, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Hashisho.

JNS.org – Israeli airstrikes targeted warehouses of weapons and posts in the vicinity of Damascus early on Monday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It cited sources as “hearing loud explosions northeast of the capital, Damascus, in the early hours of Monday, caused by a new Israeli attack on east Al-Qalamoon area.”

According to sources, “at least other five explosions were heard in Al-Qoutifa city followed by fire break in military posts and warehouses of Lebanese Hezbollah in the vicinity of the city, while ambulances rushed to the site amid confirmed information about casualties,” added the Syrian information office, though it did not provide further details.

It also noted that “the area hosts weapons and ammunition warehouses belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias.”

February 1, 2022 9:10 am
The Alma Center, an Israeli defense watchdog, said Al-Qoutifa is located about 40 kilometers northeast of Damascus and that “this is not the first attack on the area.”

“We are familiar with the fact that in the area are storage complexes used by the medium-range (up to 700 kilometers) surface-to-surface missile arrays of the Syrian army,” said Alma. “In our estimation, they also serve the radical Shi’ite axis. The Syrian army’s air-defense systems are also deployed in the area.”

