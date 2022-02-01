Syrian Information Center Says ‘Israeli Missiles Struck Warehouses’ Near Damascus

JNS.org – Israeli airstrikes targeted warehouses of weapons and posts in the vicinity of Damascus early on Monday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It cited sources as “hearing loud explosions northeast of the capital, Damascus, in the early hours of Monday, caused by a new Israeli attack on east Al-Qalamoon area.”

According to sources, “at least other five explosions were heard in Al-Qoutifa city followed by fire break in military posts and warehouses of Lebanese Hezbollah in the vicinity of the city, while ambulances rushed to the site amid confirmed information about casualties,” added the Syrian information office, though it did not provide further details.

It also noted that “the area hosts weapons and ammunition warehouses belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias.”

The Alma Center, an Israeli defense watchdog, said Al-Qoutifa is located about 40 kilometers northeast of Damascus and that “this is not the first attack on the area.”