Wednesday, February 2nd | 1 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Participates in Huge US Mideast Naval Exercise Alongside Saudi, Oman

‘A Textbook Case of Hate Crime’: Chicago Man Held for Spate of Antisemitic Vandalism

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ for Two Weeks After Saying Holocaust Was ‘Not About Race’

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Arrives in Bahrain for Unprecedented Visit

Pro-Israel Group in Complaint: Virginia School District Fails to Act Against Anti-Jewish Issues

Military Court Convicts Hamas Cell Commander for 2019 Soldier-Student’s Murder

1.5-Million-Year-Old Human Vertebra Uncovered in Israel’s Jordan Valley

Suspected Oil Spill Detected Off Netanya Coast

Israeli Tech Unicorns Are Coming to the Super Bowl

Israel Extends Incoming Travel Rules Through March 7

February 2, 2022 9:53 am
0

Military Court Convicts Hamas Cell Commander for 2019 Soldier-Student’s Murder

avatar by JNS.org

The late Dvir Sorek. Photo: Courtesy.

JNS.org – An Israeli military court on Monday convicted a Hamas cell leader for the murder of Israeli teen Dvir Sorek in 2019.

In its decision, the court accepted the prosecution’s contention that Ahmad Asafra, who led the cell that carried out the attack but was not actually present when the crime was committed, was responsible for intentionally causing Sorek’s death. That charge is equivalent to murder in the military court.

Asafra was also convicted of two other charges of attempting to cause intentional death, as well as a series of security offenses, according to an IDF statement. The court has not yet sentenced him.

Yusef Zohar, another cell member, was convicted of a number of security offenses and sentenced to life imprisonment plus 15 years. Zohar, too was not present when the murder was committed.

Related coverage

February 2, 2022 10:58 am
0

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Arrives in Bahrain for Unprecedented Visit

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz landed in Bahrain on Wednesday in the first such visit by an Israeli defense minister...

These latest convictions bring the total number of Palestinians convicted for the attack to four. In December, Qassem and Nasir Asafra, who are cousins, were sentenced to life imprisonment for Sorek’s murder. Qassem Asafra was also charged with the attempted murder of two Israelis in a 2011 Beersheva terrorist attack, for which he was not apprehended at the time.

Sorek was only 18 at the time of his death. He was enrolled in a hesder yeshiva program, which combines army service with Torah study. He was off-duty and attacked after he alighted from a bus close to the Migdal Oz yeshiva.

Under interrogation, the attackers admitted they planned the murder ahead of time and laid in wait for an Israeli to appear. They said their motivation was due to “the suffering of the Palestinian people” and “the situation at Al-Aqsa,” according to transcripts obtained by the Yedioth Aharanoth newspaper.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.