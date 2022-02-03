Thursday, February 3rd | 2 Adar I 5782

February 3, 2022 12:12 pm
‘I Crossed the Line’: Former WWE Wrestler Apologizes for Promoting Holocaust Denial, Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Brian Kendrick in the ring in 2019. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) professional wrestler has expressed regret for antisemitic comments he made years prior that resurfaced on Twitter this week.

“I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment [sic] I have caused with my words,” said Brian Kendrick, 42, on Wednesday. “These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.”

Kendrick left WWE in 2009 before returning as a trainer and then stepping back in the ring in 2016, according to Sports Illustrated. He was set to make his debut on All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) television show “Dynamite” on Wednesday night in a one-on-one match with Jon Moxley after WWE granted Kendrick’s request to be released from his contract.

However, just before the show was set to begin, organizers pulled Kendrick after a video in which he voiced support for antisemitic conspiracy theories drew attention on Twitter.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that Kendrick was being withdrawn from Wednesday night’s event while also condemning the wrestler’s remarks.

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick,” he said in a statement. “There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”

In a clip reportedly from 2011, Kendrick claimed there was a connection between Zionists, the secret Illuminati organization and “the destruction of the world.” He also said so-called “13 families,” including the Jewish Rothschilds and the Rockefellers, were involved in “interbreeding” and control of the planet. The athlete additionally spoke of attending an 11-hour lecture by British antisemitic conspiracy theorist David Icke.

Also resurfaced was a 2013 interview in which Kendrick claimed the Holocaust was “overblown” and that far fewer than 6 million Jews were murdered by the Nazis. He expressed support for other conspiracy theories, including those related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Kendrick said in a separate apology on Twitter, “I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.”

