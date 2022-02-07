We Need Justice International to Investigate Amnesty International
by David Suissa / JNS.org
JNS.org – There comes a time in the life of an organization when it becomes so rotten that the only way forward is to root out the poison.
Amnesty International has reached that stage.
The organization, founded in 1961, calls itself a “people’s movement” whose vision is “a world in which every person enjoys all of the human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.” If you Google “top human rights violators in the world,” you’ll see countries such as Syria, Yemen, China, Iran, Egypt, North Korea, Central African Republic, Burundi, Congo, Burma, Libya, Venezuela, Eritrea, Russia and Nigeria.
One country you won’t see on these lists is Israel, the world’s only Jewish state and the only free democracy in the Middle East.
And yet, this was the one country Amnesty chose to deliver a scathing report on, accusing it of being an “apartheid state” with a “cruel system of domination,” that was committing “crimes against humanity.”
“We found that Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid,” Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard declared at a press conference in Jerusalem.
The outrage against this latest international assault on Israel has been widespread. Elliot Abrams called it “a shockingly dishonest document whose biases against the Jewish state leap off each of its 280 pages.” The ADL called the report “an effort to demonize Israel and undermine its legitimacy as a Jewish and democratic state. In an environment of rising anti-Jewish hate, this type of report is not only inaccurate but also irresponsible and likely will lead to intensified antisemitism around the world.”
We’ve gotten so used to these brazen and discriminatory attacks against Israel it just feels like Groundhog Day. But we can’t allow ourselves to slip into outrage fatigue. We should instead increase the level of our response.
Condemnations are no longer enough. The world needs an organization, call it “Justice International,” to investigate so-called human rights groups that consistently single out and discriminate against the world’s only Jewish state.
We must investigate the investigators.
I assure you they will be very busy, not only with this latest insult from Amnesty International but with the recent insult from the UN Human Rights Council, which made Israel the first-ever country to be under permanent investigation.
The best way to defend is to go on the offense. These vicious attacks poison Israel, fuel antisemitism around the world and endanger the lives of Jews everywhere.
These international groups that have a pathological obsession with Israel have knowingly treated the Jewish state a lot worse than they’ve treated the world’s greatest human rights violators. That is pure antisemitism. The only way they’ll stop is if they know there is a price to pay for such blatant discrimination.
If this means Amnesty International will spend more time going after the world’s most evil regimes, then Justice International will mean justice for Jews and justice for the world.
David Suissa is editor-in-chief and publisher of Tribe Media Corp, and the Jewish Journal. He can be reached at [email protected]
This article was first published by the Jewish Journal.