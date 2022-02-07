We Need Justice International to Investigate Amnesty International

JNS.org – There comes a time in the life of an organization when it becomes so rotten that the only way forward is to root out the poison.

Amnesty International has reached that stage.

The organization, founded in 1961, calls itself a “people’s movement” whose vision is “a world in which every person enjoys all of the human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.” If you Google “top human rights violators in the world,” you’ll see countries such as Syria, Yemen, China, Iran, Egypt, North Korea, Central African Republic, Burundi, Congo, Burma, Libya, Venezuela, Eritrea, Russia and Nigeria.

One country you won’t see on these lists is Israel, the world’s only Jewish state and the only free democracy in the Middle East.

And yet, this was the one country Amnesty chose to deliver a scathing report on, accusing it of being an “apartheid state” with a “cruel system of domination,” that was committing “crimes against humanity.”

“We found that Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid,” Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard declared at a press conference in Jerusalem.

The outrage against this latest international assault on Israel has been widespread. Elliot Abrams called it “a shockingly dishonest document whose biases against the Jewish state leap off each of its 280 pages.” The ADL called the report “an effort to demonize Israel and undermine its legitimacy as a Jewish and democratic state. In an environment of rising anti-Jewish hate, this type of report is not only inaccurate but also irresponsible and likely will lead to intensified antisemitism around the world.”