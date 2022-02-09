Wednesday, February 9th | 8 Adar I 5782

February 9, 2022 3:54 pm
Driver Lightly Wounded in Suspected Shooting Attack on Jerusalem Bus

avatar by i24 News

Israeli police inspect and secure a Jerusalem bus which they said may have come under gun attack in Jerusalem on Feb. 9, 2022. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad

i24 NewsA bus driver was lightly wounded in a suspected shooting attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday night, according to Israeli media reports.

Security video from the scene appeared to show the suspect firing at close range at the bus and shattering the glass, leaving the bus driver with light wounds.

The incident occurred on Levi Eshkol Boulevard in the Ammunition Hill neighborhood.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics arrived at the scene and reported no other casualties. Assistance was delivered at the scene to a passenger suffering from anxiety due to the attack.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect, who fled the scene.

The attack was initially reported as a stone-throwing incident, but the security camera footage and bullets found at the scene appear to confirm that a gun was involved.

This is a developing story

