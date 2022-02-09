Driver Lightly Wounded in Suspected Shooting Attack on Jerusalem Bus

i24 News – A bus driver was lightly wounded in a suspected shooting attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday night, according to Israeli media reports.

Security video from the scene appeared to show the suspect firing at close range at the bus and shattering the glass, leaving the bus driver with light wounds.

The incident occurred on Levi Eshkol Boulevard in the Ammunition Hill neighborhood.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics arrived at the scene and reported no other casualties. Assistance was delivered at the scene to a passenger suffering from anxiety due to the attack.

Related coverage Why Do Locusts Form Devastating Swarms? Israeli Researchers Tackle ‘Mystery’ of Biblical Plague Israeli researchers may have come closer to explaining the "mystery" of a plague that dates back to biblical times. Tel Aviv...

A manhunt is underway for the suspect, who fled the scene.

The attack was initially reported as a stone-throwing incident, but the security camera footage and bullets found at the scene appear to confirm that a gun was involved.

This is a developing story