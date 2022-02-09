The Saudi Al-Arabiya television channel said the delegation held a meeting with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Sudanese Army general who is also the de facto head of state at this time, as well as with military senior officers in Sudan.
Israel Business Jet ‘Identified With Mossad’ Lands in Qatar
by JNS.org
JNS.org – An Israeli business jet “identified with the Mossad and which carried out missions for it in recent months” landed on Monday in Doha, Qatar, reported Israel’s Kan 11.
The plane reportedly took off in the morning from Ben-Gurion International Airport, made a stopover in Amman, Jordan, and from there headed to the Gulf state.
There were no further details about the alleged visit.
Last month, a business jet carrying an Israeli military delegation touched down in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Wednesday, according to Kan.
That plane took off from Ben-Gurion before making a diplomatic stop at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in order to receive a flight path to the African state, according to the report.