Wednesday, February 9th | 8 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hassan Nasrallah Declares War With Iran ‘Will Blow Up Entire Region’

Israel Business Jet ‘Identified With Mossad’ Lands in Qatar

Israel Strikes Syria in Response to Anti-Aircraft Fire

Bennett Warns of New Maritime Threats, Commends Joint Naval Exercises With US

Alabama Jewish Groups Respond to ‘Inappropriate’ Display of Nazi Salute in Classroom

Antisemitism Envoy Nominee Lipstadt Attacks Branding of Israel as ‘Apartheid’ State During Senate Confirmation Hearing

Netflix Partners With Israeli Film School to Cultivate New Talent

Children Find it Harder to Recognize People Wearing Masks, Israeli-Canadian Study Finds

California Honda Dealership Fires Employee for Posing as a ‘Member of the Tribe’ to Sell Cars

Jimmy Carr Says ‘I’m Going Down Swinging,’ Blasts ‘Cancel Culture’ Amid Holocaust Joke Controversy

February 9, 2022 8:36 am
0

Israel Strikes Syria in Response to Anti-Aircraft Fire

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view shows the town of Majdal Shams near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The Israeli military said it attacked missile batteries in Syria on Wednesday after an anti-aircraft missile was fired towards Israel during what Syrian state television reported was an earlier strike around Damascus.

A military spokesperson declined to comment on the Syrian report of an initial Israeli attack near the Syrian capital which reportedly killed one soldier and injured five.

But the military said it carried out a counter-strike in Syria in response to the launching of the anti-aircraft missile. It said the missile triggered sirens in parts of Israel and the occupied West Bank, and exploded in mid-air.

“Following the anti-aircraft missile launch earlier tonight, the Israel Defense Forces attacked surface-to-air missile batteries and radar that fired at Israeli air force planes,” the military said on Twitter.

Related coverage

February 8, 2022 5:16 pm
0

Bennett Warns of New Maritime Threats, Commends Joint Naval Exercises With US

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hailed the joint naval exercises with the US and regional allies, while warning about a recent...

Syrian state TV said earlier that Syrian air defenses had downed a number of Israeli missiles over Damascus.

Israel launched surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights and Syrian air defenses shot down some of them, Syrian state TV said.

“Israeli aggression” also carried out an air strike earlier on Wednesday with missiles from southeast of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, state TV added.

One Syrian soldier was killed and five were wounded in the attacks, state TV reported, citing a military source.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it says are Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah have supported President Bashar al-Assad over the past decade in Syria’s civil war.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.