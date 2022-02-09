Wednesday, February 9th | 8 Adar I 5782

February 9, 2022 9:54 am
Jewish Leaders, Colleyville Rabbi Appeal to Congress to Boost Funding to Protect Synagogues

avatar by Dmitriy Shapiro / JNS.org

A law enforcement vehicle blocks the street where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, U.S. January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

JNS.org – Jewish leaders presented their case on Tuesday for the increase in funding and streamlining that is critical to improving the Federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) during a hearing of the House Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Subcommittee, and Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee.

Testifying before the committee were Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, where he and three congregants were held hostage by a terrorist on Jan. 15. The hostage situation, which ended with the death of the suspect only—44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram—was the impetus for the hearing.

Others included Rabbi Yosef Konikov of Chabad of South Orlando, Florida; Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA); and Michael Masters, national director and CEO of Secure Community Network, which works to protect Jewish institutions.

The main issue the witnesses called for was an increase in funding of the grant, which currently stands at $180 million a year to $360 million.

The grant allows non-profits—such as religious institutions of any religion, day schools, museums and other institutions that may be the target of an attack—to apply for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help pay for hardening the facility and other security-related activities.

