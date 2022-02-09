‘Maus’ Author to Federation Forum: Parental Control, Whitewashing Led to Book Ban

JNS.org – Yet again, those who wanted to learn about “Maus” had to leapfrog obstacles.

This time, it wasn’t the limitations of parental consent. It was the limitations of technology.

More than 10,000 viewers flooded into an online discussion with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Art Spiegelman on Monday to hear him speak about last month’s removal of his iconic Holocaust graphic novel “Maus” from a Tennessee school board’s curriculum. The public response to the Zoom session, hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, was greater than the number of user licenses available, forcing a virtual overthrow crowd onto the Federation’s Facebook page to view a live stream of the event.

“We are thrilled so many are interested and want to hear about this from the local perspective. Art sees this as local issue,” Michael Dzik, executive director of the Chattanooga Federation, told JNS.

“Maus,” completed in 1991, depicts Spiegelman interviewing his father about his experiences as a Polish Jew and Holocaust survivor and the genocide’s aftermath on their family. Depicting Jews as mice and Germans as predatory cats, “Maus” is the only graphic novel to have won a Pulitzer Prize.

On Monday, Spiegelman blamed a changing political climate and a desire by some to paint over America’s flaws at the expense of teaching history accurately.

“I’m distressed to find that’s changed in the midst of strong political headwinds that are burning books, literally,” he said of the board’s sudden change of heart on “Maus,” which had long been part of the local curriculum, coupled with last week’s literal burning of other books, including those from the “Harry Potter” and “Twilight” series, led by a controversial Tennessee pastor. “They are trying to readjust our curricula to terrify librarians, book readers and teachers.”