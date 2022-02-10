IDF Official to Take Post in Bahrain, Historic First: Report

i24 News – A senior official from Israel’s military is reportedly set to be stationed in Bahrain, Israeli media said Thursday — a historic first for the two countries.

The announcement, first reported by Channel 13, marks the first instance of an official from Israel’s military taking a post in an Arab country.

The official is said to be a naval officer who will work as a liaison for the United States Fifth Fleet, which is headquartered in the Gulf country.

Bahrain became the fourth Arab state to form diplomatic relations with Israel in a subsequent normalization agreement following the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Related coverage Jewish Groups Call for Expulsion of Far-Right Israeli MK Visiting Britain A group of Jewish and Israel-focused organizations asked the United Kingdom's home secretary on Thursday to expel a far-right Israeli...

This 2020 deal paved the way for a number of initiatives between the two states. Last week, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz embarked on his first official visit to the kingdom and inked a security cooperation agreement with Manama.