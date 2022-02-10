Thursday, February 10th | 9 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police Search for Suspect Who Shot at Jerusalem Bus Driver

Top UK Jewish Body Rejects Visit by Far-Right Israeli MK

Israeli Defense Ministry Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle 10,000 Bullets Into Gaza

Israel Retracts Opposition to US Returning to UNESCO, Says Report

Fueled by ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstrations, Antisemitic Incidents Soar to New Heights in UK

Germany Has ‘Historical Responsibility for Israeli Security,’ Says Foreign Minister Ahead of Mideast Trip

A Jewish Teacher Who Opposed Israel’s Existence Was Fired. A New York Times Headline Inaccurately Described It

US Lawmakers Call on Dept. of Education to End Delay of Campus Antisemitism Guidance

Driver Lightly Wounded in Suspected Shooting Attack on Jerusalem Bus

Prince Charles to Unveil Statue of Influential Jewish Businesswoman in Medieval England

February 10, 2022 9:02 am
0

Israeli Defense Ministry Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle 10,000 Bullets Into Gaza

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s Ministry of Defense building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel’s Ministry of Defense thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 10,000 bullets, as well as a handgun, to Gazan terror factions in recent days, it said in a statement.

According to a statement, the ammunition was hidden in an innocuous shipment of home goods designed for the Gaza Strip. It was intercepted by security inspectors working for the Crossings Authority at the Kerem Shalom Crossing between Israel and Gaza.

“The shipment has been seized and transferred for the treatment of security forces,” said the ministry in a statement.

According to the IDF’s Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza, which is is responsible for implementing the civilian policy by the Israeli government towards the Strip, the Kerem crossing is used to transport to the coastal enclave.

Related coverage

February 10, 2022 9:05 am
0

Police Search for Suspect Who Shot at Jerusalem Bus Driver

JNS.org - The Jerusalem District Police on Thursday morning continued the search for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on...

The crossing is managed by Defense Ministry’s Land Crossings Authority together with CLA  representatives.

Requests to bring goods into Gaza are received from representatives of the Palestinian Authority and the international community, coordinated at the Merchandise Coordination Department of CLA.

“Goods that are imported to or exported from the Gaza Strip and requests for transportation are subject to a process of examination and approval by various agencies, including security and professional bodies in various government ministries, depending on the nature of the goods and the current policy,” the CLA said on its official website.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.