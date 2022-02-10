Thursday, February 10th | 9 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s El Al Airlines Says Dubai Flights Will Be Disrupted From Sunday

Israel Unveils New Measures to Combat Rising Cost of Living

Three Israeli Scientists to be Awarded $100,000 Research Prize

Israeli College Develops Algorithm to Identify Hebrew Quotations

Police Search for Suspect Who Shot at Jerusalem Bus Driver

Top UK Jewish Body Rejects Visit by Far-Right Israeli MK

Israeli Defense Ministry Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle 10,000 Bullets Into Gaza

Israel Retracts Opposition to US Returning to UNESCO, Says Report

Fueled by ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstrations, Antisemitic Incidents Soar to New Heights in UK

Germany Has ‘Historical Responsibility for Israeli Security,’ Says Foreign Minister Ahead of Mideast Trip

February 10, 2022 9:53 am
0

Israel’s El Al Airlines Says Dubai Flights Will Be Disrupted From Sunday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Israeli flag carrier El Al’s airliner lands at Abu Dhabi International Airport, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. WAM/Handout via REUTERS

Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it would not be able to maintain a full flight schedule to Dubai from Sunday due to disagreements over security arrangements in Dubai.

El Al said tens of thousands of Israelis who had already purchased tickets will not be able to fly.

Nonstop flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai on El Al and smaller Israeli rivals Israir and Arkia were among the fruits of a landmark 2020 deal establishing ties between Israel and the UAE.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have visited the UAE commercial hub since. The three carriers often offer about 10 flights a day to Dubai.

Related coverage

February 10, 2022 9:21 am
0

Israel Unveils New Measures to Combat Rising Cost of Living

JNS.org - The Israeli government on Wednesday unveiled a raft of measures aimed at tackling the surging cost of living...

Israir and Arkia were not immediately available for comment.

Dubai authorities have so far not commented on the issue.

Israel‘s Shin Bet security service has voiced concerns – which it did not publicly detail – about arrangements at Dubai International Airport.

It has suggested that UAE capital Abu Dhabi could serve as an alternative for the Israeli carriers, should they no longer be able to fly to Dubai. But industry officials said that was not a commercially viable option.

Emirati state carrier flydubai operates direct Dubai-Tel Aviv flights and Dubai’s Emirates has been looking to launch flights to Israel. Etihad Airways and Wizz Air fly from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.