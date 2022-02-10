Thursday, February 10th | 9 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police Search for Suspect Who Shot at Jerusalem Bus Driver

Top UK Jewish Body Rejects Visit by Far-Right Israeli MK

Israeli Defense Ministry Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle 10,000 Bullets Into Gaza

Israel Retracts Opposition to US Returning to UNESCO, Says Report

Fueled by ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstrations, Antisemitic Incidents Soar to New Heights in UK

Germany Has ‘Historical Responsibility for Israeli Security,’ Says Foreign Minister Ahead of Mideast Trip

A Jewish Teacher Who Opposed Israel’s Existence Was Fired. A New York Times Headline Inaccurately Described It

US Lawmakers Call on Dept. of Education to End Delay of Campus Antisemitism Guidance

Driver Lightly Wounded in Suspected Shooting Attack on Jerusalem Bus

Prince Charles to Unveil Statue of Influential Jewish Businesswoman in Medieval England

February 10, 2022 9:05 am
0

Police Search for Suspect Who Shot at Jerusalem Bus Driver

avatar by JNS.org

Outside the Jerusalem Central Bus Station. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Jerusalem District Police on Thursday morning continued the search for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on a bus driver in the city late on Wednesday night, according to police.

The bus suffered damaged, but no casualties were reported. The driver was treated for shock.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Levi Eshkol Street, police said. The shooter fled the scene and police continued to search for him until late into the night, setting up checkpoints around the area, including in the Old City. A police helicopter also took part in the search.

Police believe the background for the incident was criminal and not nationalistic, though the matter is still under investigation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.