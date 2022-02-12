Saturday, February 12th | 11 Adar I 5782

February 12, 2022 10:55 am
Bahrain Confirms Israeli Officer Will Be Stationed in the Country – State Agency

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Flags of Israel and Bahrain are seen on a plane of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq, Bahrain, September 30, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahrain’s foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday that an Israeli officer will be stationed in the country, according to the state news agency.

The appointment will be related to the work of an unnamed international coalition of more than 34 countries, the report said.

Bahrain also said that the coalition’s task includes securing freedom of navigation in the territorial waters of the region, protecting international trade and confronting piracy and terrorism.

Earlier media reports said Israel would send a naval officer to an official posting in Bahrain, the first time an Israeli military officer has been posted to an Arab country.

