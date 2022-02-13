Sunday, February 13th | 12 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

NYC Crossing Guard Investigated After Allegedly Abusing Rabbi, Child With Antisemitic Slurs

US Says Diplomacy Still Open to End Ukraine Standoff With Russia

NYC Mayor Condemns Attack on Jewish Teen in Brooklyn, Latest in String of Antisemitic Assaults

Five UN Staff Abducted in Southern Yemen

OECD Tells Israel to Cut Red Tape in Non-Tech Sectors to Boost Productivity

Israeli Inquiry Checking NSO Database Over Police Wiretap Allegations

Israeli CEO: ‘Israel Might Be a Startup Nation, but What Americans Value Most Are Companies With American Offices’

Two Injured in Clashes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood

Erdoğan Jails Critics to ‘Show Them Their Boundaries’

The Ukraine Standoff as a Harbinger of Broader Shifts in the Global Order

February 13, 2022 9:57 am
0

NYC Mayor Condemns Attack on Jewish Teen in Brooklyn, Latest in String of Antisemitic Assaults

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An attacker runs toward a van in order to make his escape after punching a Jewish man in Flatbush, Brooklyn, February 11, 2022. Photo: Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol

A Jewish teenager was attacked in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Friday night, while another man was menaced by what appears to be the same perpetrator, prompting a condemnation from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol shared two videos of the first assault, which follows a string of antisemitic incidents in Brooklyn over the past month. Both recordings show a visibly Jewish male being followed by a thin man in a hood, who punches his target in the face before running off and jumping into a passing van.

Shomrim said the attack took place at 10:30 pm at Avenue L and E. 32nd, the community publication Yeshiva World reported. A second man said he was targeted by the same perpetrator at Nostrand Avenue and Kings Highway, but escaped unhurt.

In both cases, an accomplice appeared to record a video of the attack.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a brief statement on Twitter on Saturday night, saying the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force “is investigating this attack, and make no mistake an attack on our Jewish community is an attack on every New Yorker. We will catch the perpetrators of this assault.”

He asked the public to contact police with any information on the incident.

The Jewish community in Brooklyn has faced a number of assaults over the past five weeks, in the continuation of a violent trend that has beleaguered the community for years. In early January, an Orthodox man was severely beaten by two attackers in Brooklyn, who also fled in a vehicle. A yeshiva student was punched in the face later that month, while in February, a Jewish man was attacked by a 15-year-old who was subsequently arrested and multiple yeshiva buses were defaced with swastikas.

NYPD statistics released earlier this month showed that hate crimes against Jews grew by 275 percent year over year, with 15 antisemitic incidents reported this January, compared to four in January 2021, a local ABC affiliate reported.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.