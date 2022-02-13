Sunday, February 13th | 12 Adar I 5782

February 13, 2022 9:03 am
Two Injured in Clashes in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood

i24 News

The entrance to the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Photo: Tamar Hayardeni/Wikimedia.

i24 News – At least two people were injured and six others arrested after clashes in east Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Clashes erupted between police and protesters, as well as between Jews and Palestinians, after a suspected firebomb attack on a Jewish home, and far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir’s announcement that he will set up his office in the neighborhood, which has been plagued by tensions for several months.

A Jewish man was moderately injured by an Arab driver in the neighborhood around midnight. Police arrested the driver, who claimed he was sprayed with pepper spray before the collision, apparently by Jewish protesters.

Magen David Adom emergency services said the injured man was treated at the scene and then transported to Hadassah Hospital.

Another man, about 20 years old, suffered minor head injuries in the same area after being hit by a stone. The Ynet site reported that a Palestinian was also injured.

In a statement, police said riots broke out in Sheikh Jarrah and participants were throwing stones.

Jews and Arabs also clashed in the neighborhood, including throwing stones and other objects at each other, Army Radio reported.

The incidents come as on Friday night a firebomb was reportedly thrown at the home of a Jewish family in a part of Sheikh Jarrah called Shimon HaTzadik.

The house, which was badly damaged, was empty at the time of the alleged attack.

On Saturday, far-right Jewish activists rushed to the scene of the fire to protect the home, claiming it had been repeatedly targeted, and blaming police for failing to protect the family. Palestinian demonstrators arrived at the scene and threw stones at them.

Ben Gvir later tweeted that he would set up a makeshift “office” in Sheikh Jarrah as a response.

