Monday, February 14th | 13 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Soldier Wounded, Palestinian Killed in West Bank Clash

Israeli Communities Near Jerusalem Security Barrier to Receive ‘High-Risk’ Status

Surfside, Fla., Votes to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Egyptian President Sisi at Cairo Conference Crosses Room to Greet Israeli Energy Minister

The Ongoing, Alarming Rise of Antisemitism Is Terrorizing Jews in Europe

Media Obfuscates Palestinian Authority Chief Abbas’ Ties to US-Designated Terrorist Group

Abbas Openly Calls on Palestinians to Murder Israelis

Acts of Heroism and Compassion: Lessons From the Holocaust

Iran ‘Is in a Hurry’ to Revive Nuclear Deal if Its Interests Secured: Foreign Minister

Nuclear Talks ‘Not at a Dead End,’ Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Says

February 14, 2022 12:52 pm
0

IDF Soldier Wounded, Palestinian Killed in West Bank Clash

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers stand on a street in the West Bank village of Yabad, near Jenin, May 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

JNS.org – An Israeli soldier was moderately wounded and a Palestinian rioter was killed during clashes that erupted near Jenin overnight Sunday as Israeli forces carried out a home demolition.

The residence in question, in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, belonged to Mahmoud Jaradat, one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman near Homesh in December.

Palestinians hurled stones and explosive devices at Israeli forces, who returned fire, killing one of the rioters, according to Israeli media reports.

Many other Palestinians were also injured in the incident, some critically, according to the reports.

The Israeli casualty was not injured by rioters but rather by falling debris from the demolition.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.