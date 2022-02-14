Monday, February 14th | 13 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israelis Mount Their Own COVID-19 ‘Freedom Convoy’

How Many Helpers Does the New York Times Have to Hire for Error-Prone Jerusalem Bureau Chief?

Israel Urged Citizens to Leave Ukraine Based on US Intelligence, Report Says

Jewish Students Petition UT Austin Council to Reject Measure Targeting IHRA Definition

Israeli Premier Meets With US Sen. Lindsay Graham in Jerusalem

IDF Soldier Wounded, Palestinian Killed in West Bank Clash

Israeli Communities Near Jerusalem Security Barrier to Receive ‘High-Risk’ Status

Surfside, Fla., Votes to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Egyptian President Sisi at Cairo Conference Crosses Room to Greet Israeli Energy Minister

The Ongoing, Alarming Rise of Antisemitism Is Terrorizing Jews in Europe

February 14, 2022 2:24 pm
0

Israelis Mount Their Own COVID-19 ‘Freedom Convoy’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli “Freedom Convoy” heads towards Jerusalem to protest against restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, near Ein Hemed, Feb. 14, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

Hundreds of vehicles drove along the main highway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday and converged on parliament to protest against COVID-19 curbs in a convoy inspired by demonstrations in Canada.

Other protesters stood on overpasses and at junctions as the so-called “Freedom Convoy” passed by, with banners and Israeli and Canadian flags flying from the vehicles.

“Freedom doesn’t look like this,” read one sign, showing a picture of a girl in a mask.

Outside parliament, protesters sounded horns and beat drums, and called for pandemic restrictions to be lifted.

Related coverage

February 14, 2022 2:12 pm
0

Israel Urged Citizens to Leave Ukraine Based on US Intelligence, Report Says

Israel urged its citizens to evacuate Ukraine in a drastic change of policy after receiving American intelligence that a Russian...

“We are all gathered here for freedom. Because for two years already, all this world is going mad because of all the mandates and all the things that don’t let us live as free as we are born,” Jonathan Deporto, 39, said.

In recent weeks, Israel has rolled back requirements to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, cinemas, gyms, and hotels to coincide with a slowdown in daily infections from the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

But masks are still mandatory in public indoor spaces, including schools, shops, and medical institutions.

In Canada, the “Freedom Convoy” protests started in the capital Ottawa last month led by truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers. Similar protests took place in France over the weekend.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.