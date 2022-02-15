Tuesday, February 15th | 14 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Useful Idiot of Antisemitism’: Far-Right French Jewish Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour in Fresh Controversy

Israeli Energy Minister Says Personal Greeting From Egyptian President Was ‘Surprising, Exciting’

In Historic Visit, Bennett Pushes ‘Peace’ With Bahraini People and Common Fight Against Iranian Threat

Is Anti-Israel Church Leader Trying to Get Fired?

Dutch Universities Move to Reveal Correspondence With Israel Supporters after Demand by Pro-Palestinian Org

Why Are There Two Talmuds? The Answer: The Diaspora

Can the UK’s First Terrorist Prison Unit Succeed?

Israel Dispatches Envoy to Iran Nuclear Talks in Vienna for First Time

Hamas Plan to Target Israelis in Philippines Thwarted: Police

Israel Plans to Cut Ultra-Orthodox Men’s Seminary Hours to Boost Work

February 15, 2022 9:03 am
0

Government Approves Plan to Reinforce Windows in Sderot Safe Rooms

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli women stand next to a damaged building in Sderot that was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, June 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – An Israeli ministerial Committee on Civilian Sector Emergency Readiness approved a plan on Monday by Defense Minister Benny Gantz to upgrade safe room windows in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, which in the past has suffered frequent rocket fire launched by Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups based in the Gaza Strip.

The committee approved the decision to reinforce the windows to 32 millimeters (1.2 inches). The decision is in line with recommendations by the Israel Defense Forces and the IDF Home Front Command, said Gantz’s office, following a professional review conducted by Home Front Commander Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin.

The review was put into motion following the death of 5-year-old Israeli child Ido Avigail, who was killed by shrapnel that penetrated the window of the safe room he was sheltered in during last May’s “Operation Guardian of the Walls.”

The Israeli Ministry of Defense will allocate NIS 57 million ($17.5 million) towards the project, according to Gantz’s office, adding that the expenditure will be utilized by local residents in coordination with the Defense Ministry, IDF Home Front Command and Sderot Municipality.

“We are continuing the plan to broaden reinforcements of civilian protection components,” Gantz said in a statement. “The last decision joins the upgrade of reinforcements for kindergartens and other maneuvers that we are conducting based on the understanding that a strong, prepared home front will allow the IDF to fully conduct its operational mission.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.