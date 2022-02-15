Sudan’s military is the driving force behind stronger ties with Israel. It took control of the North African country on Oct. 25, dissolving a government being run by civilian political parties that had ruled since the military removed Omar al-Bashir from power in 2019.
Sudan Leader Says Intel-Sharing With Israel Has Led to Arrests of Potential Terrorists
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling Sovereign Council in Sudan, praised ties with Israel and said that intelligence cooperation has led to the arrest of suspected terrorists.
The information has aided Sudan to dismantle and arrest militant groups that “could have undermined the security of Sudan and the region,” said Burhan, reported the AP.
In an interview with Sudan’s state-run TV on Feb. 12, Burhan explained that it was legitimate for its security and intelligence agencies to exchange visits with Israel. Burhan did, however, qualify relations with Israel, saying they are not political.
A Sudanese delegation reportedly visited Israel last week.
The two countries normalized relations in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, though efforts have been stymied due to a Sudan in flux.