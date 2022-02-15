Tuesday, February 15th | 14 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Useful Idiot of Antisemitism’: Far-Right French Jewish Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour in Fresh Controversy

Israeli Energy Minister Says Personal Greeting From Egyptian President Was ‘Surprising, Exciting’

In Historic Visit, Bennett Pushes ‘Peace’ With Bahraini People and Common Fight Against Iranian Threat

Is Anti-Israel Church Leader Trying to Get Fired?

Dutch Universities Move to Reveal Correspondence With Israel Supporters after Demand by Pro-Palestinian Org

Why Are There Two Talmuds? The Answer: The Diaspora

Can the UK’s First Terrorist Prison Unit Succeed?

Israel Dispatches Envoy to Iran Nuclear Talks in Vienna for First Time

Hamas Plan to Target Israelis in Philippines Thwarted: Police

Israel Plans to Cut Ultra-Orthodox Men’s Seminary Hours to Boost Work

February 15, 2022 9:00 am
0

Sudan Leader Says Intel-Sharing With Israel Has Led to Arrests of Potential Terrorists

avatar by JNS.org

Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling Sovereign Council in Sudan, praised ties with Israel and said that intelligence cooperation has led to the arrest of suspected terrorists.

The information has aided Sudan to dismantle and arrest militant groups that “could have undermined the security of Sudan and the region,” said Burhan, reported the AP.

In an interview with Sudan’s state-run TV on Feb. 12, Burhan explained that it was legitimate for its security and intelligence agencies to exchange visits with Israel. Burhan did, however, qualify relations with Israel, saying they are not political.

A Sudanese delegation reportedly visited Israel last week.

Related coverage

February 15, 2022 2:12 pm
0

‘Useful Idiot of Antisemitism’: Far-Right French Jewish Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour in Fresh Controversy

Eric Zemmour, the maverick far-right contender in France's forthcoming presidential election, is once more at the center of a fresh...

The two countries normalized relations in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, though efforts have been stymied due to a Sudan in flux.

Sudan’s military is the driving force behind stronger ties with Israel. It took control of the North African country on Oct. 25, dissolving a government being run by civilian political parties that had ruled since the military removed Omar al-Bashir from power in 2019.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.